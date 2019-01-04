A lane has reopened on a major highway after a truck carrying hay caught fire tonight, a police spokeswoman says.

The truck and trailer unit was travelling on State Highway 1, north of Fairfield Rd West, about 10 kilometres north of Ashburton, went the fire occurred. No one was hurt.

North and south bound lanes were initially blocked, but a lane had been reopened by 9pm, the spokeswoman said.

The drama unfolded just north of Ashburton. Image / Google Maps

An HT crane is on the way to remove the wreckage from the highway and when it arrives the highway will be closed again. She did not know when this would occur.

Advertisement

It was unclear how the truck and trailer unit caught fire, she said.