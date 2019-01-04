Two Air New Zealand flights into and out of Samoa have been cancelled today because of an issue with runway lights at Faleolo International Airport in Apia.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed flight NZ992 from Auckland to Apia this afternoon was cancelled, and as a consequence return flight NZ997 from Apia to Auckland was also cancelled.

The spokeswoman did not have more details on what the issue with the runway lights was and no one could be contacted at Faleolo International Airport.

She also did not know how many Air New Zealand passengers have been affected, but the A320 that usually flies the route has 168 economy seats, according to Air New Zealand's website.

Advertisement

A larger plane would be used tomorrow to accommodate passengers on the cancelled flights, the spokeswoman said.

"We will upgauge our scheduled service tomorrow from an A320 aircraft to a larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft."

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chairwoman Lemauga Lydia Sosene was among passengers told they wouldn't be flying to Apia today.

Instead of travelling to see family she spent this afternoon changing car rental and accommodation bookings, and hoping for better luck for her group of four travellers tomorrow.

"Fingers crossed we get on a plane and get there."