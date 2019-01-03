A man has been rushed to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department after a stabbing in the central city.

St John confirmed it received the call out at 4.01pm this afternoon – there were two ambulances on the scene.

A spokeswoman said the man was in a "serious condition".

At the scene – on Federal Street, close to the Sky Tower – there are three police cars, with six officers at the site.

Advertisement

One onlooker, who witnessed the event, said he heard a scuffle and heard a bottle being broken.

As he got closer, he said he saw seven men brawling and the broken bottle was used as a weapon.

Another person who witnessed the event said he saw a group of men he said had American accents in a verbal altercation with another man on the other side of the road.

The witness said after the group of men walked away, the other man smashed a bottle and pursued them.

A pool of blood can been seen on the street.

A police officer on the scene said there was a fight between two groups, the reasoning unknown, and one man received cuts to his arm from broken bottle.

The attackers have not been apprehended by police but they have a couple of suspects, the officer said.

The man who received cuts was taken to hospital as a precaution, he did not sustain life threatening injuries the man said.

Staff from SkyCity have been seen talking to police.

Victoria Street has been closed off and a police investigator is on the scene picking up pieces of glass and putting them in evidence bags.

More to come