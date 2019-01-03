A teen pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle near Gore has been named as 17-year-old Jamie Charles Shearing.

Shearing, from Conical Hill, died in a collision on Waimea Highway, in Gore, about 12.30am yesterday.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have seen Shearing walking along Waimea Valley Rd between 7pm, January 1, and 12.30am, January 2 to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gore Police Station on 03 203 9323.

Police continue to make inquiries and the death has been referred to the coroner.