Police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in three separate fleeing driver incidents in Hampden, Omarama and Lake Tekapo last year.

The man was arrested on January 1 and will appear in the Oamaru District Court next month charged with three counts of failing to stop and one of dangerous driving.

Police have not released the details of each of the alleged incidents and the Herald has sought further information.

They said at 3.15pm on New Year's Day the man was spotted riding his motorcycle through the town of Kimbell in the Mackenzie District, headed toward Fairlie.

Advertisement

A unit that was in Fairlie at the time waited for the bike to arrive.

When it did not pass the unit, an area search was conducted.

Police located the bike shortly afterward and arrested a 39-year-old man.

"This is a really good example of why you should pull over when signalled by police," Senior Constable Russell Halkett said.

"This person was concerned because the bike wasn't up to scratch, and he's now facing much more serious charges."