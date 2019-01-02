The death of a young man on Matakana Island is now being treated as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to the area, in the Western Bay of Plenty, about 1.06pm yesterday. Police said there had been "an incident'' and a sudden death as a result.

A 22-year-old man was later identified as the victim.

Police said tonight that results from a post mortem examination had led to officers upgrading their investigations to that of a homicide situation.

Acting detective senior sergeant Craig Rawlinson, of Tauranga Police, said: "Police will not be releasing cause of death at this time.''

Authorities have also made an appeal to anyone who was at a temporary camping ground on Matakana Point Road on New Year's Eve and yesterday to contact police immediately.