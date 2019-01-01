A Coastguard vessel is rushing to the assistance of a flooded boat which has issued a mayday call off Little Barrier Island, just north of Auckland.

Two people are on board the 26ft launch, who called into Coastguard Northern Region around 10.30am today, reporting "mechanical issues, and water coming in through an engine shaft".

Coastguard Northern Region duty manager Nico Doodeman said just before 11am, a Kawau rescue vessel was about to leave from Sandspit, Warkworth.

"At the moment their pumps are keeping up," Doodeman said at the time

"The two people on board are wearing their life jackets and if the pumps fail are prepared to abandon the vessel, with a tender standing by."

A tender is a small dingy.

However, at 11.30am it was reported that flooding had stopped on board the launch.

A member of the public in another boat had also reached the flooded vessel, and was waiting alongside to assist if needed.

Coastguard Northern Region said their Kawau rescue vessel was still 30 minutes off reaching the stricken vessel.

The two people on board the distressed vessel did not know what had caused the flooding.