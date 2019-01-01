Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a landscape supplies company in Northland.

Fire and Emergency were called to Greenfingers Landscape Supplies on Winger Cres in the Whangarei suburb of Kamo at 8.45am.

Shift manager Scott Osmond said three fire appliances were in attendance.

He said a large pile of mulch and tree cuttings, about 800cu m, was on fire.

Osmond said firefighters were pouring water on it to get it under control and diggers might be needed to turn the pile because the fire was quite deep into it.

He said the blaze was not threatening any neighbouring properties.

It was not yet clear what caused the blaze.