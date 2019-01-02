Bay Dreams 2019 is in full swing with happy, glitter-laden crowds enjoying the live music on offer in Mount Maunganui.

From 2pm, festival-goers began piling into Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark for New Zealand's biggest music festival. More than 30,000 people were expected to flow into Tauranga for the event.

Early arrivals were quick to start dancing around, smiling and happy.

"I'm so excited to be here," Natasha Burton said of her first festival.

Advertisement

Crowds enjoy the music at Bay Dreams. Photo / George Novak

Ladi6 was an early act and a welcome performance for the hoards of people filtering through the gates. Glitter, underwear and matching outfits were everywhere. Some men had glitter in their beards and many were dancing at the event's varied-themed stages.

Nina Mirfin and Jack Gothard arrived in Tauranga from Warkworth two days ago for their first Bay Dreams festival

Katchafire draws a large crowd at Bay Dreams in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

Katchafire fans enjoy their performace at Bay Dreams. Photo /George Novak

Mirfin said it was the because it's the "best lineup I've ever seen" and loved festivals because of the "vibe and music".

Katchafire drew a large crowd after Ladi6, with many enjoying the sunshine and reggae vibes.

Saxon Moore, 23, who also attended last night's pre-party said she was keen to watch Sticky, Cardi B, Peking Duck.

Some festival-goers had to wait sometime before their arrival due to heavy traffic backed up, but moving, along State Highway 29A approaching the stadium.

Ladi6 performs to an early crowd at Bay Dreams in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui is a sell-out festival featuring hip-hop superstar Cardi B, Sheck Wes, Rich The Kid Shapeshifter, Tash Sultana, Joey Bada$$, Sticky Fingers, Peking Duk, $uicideboy$, Macky Gee, Pnau, Katchafire and more.

Festival-goers have started piling into Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark for New Zealand's biggest music festival, Bay Dreams. Photo/Geoge Novak.

Earlier, American rapper Joey Bada$$ shared on social media one of his first Mount Maunganui experiences - a skydive.

The musician posted photos of himself skydiving on his Instagram page on January 1 with the caption "JUMPED INTO 2019 LIKE.... HAPPY NEW YEAR", tagging Mount Maunganui as his location.

Rotorua's Matt Balfour, 20, said prior to the concert today he was looking forward to seeing Mo Bamba rapper, Sheck Wes. Heading to the concert with seven friends, he said he was meeting plenty more friends at the event. One of his friends, Dejae Adlam, couldn't wait for Macky Gee because "Bangers N Mash".

"The forecast is light breezes, and the boys are most certainly on," Balfour said.

International superstar Cardi B was due to arrive in Tauranga yesterday, as one one of the headliners of Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui after performing in Perth and Sydney.

Thousands of people are flocking to Bay Dreams at Mount Maunganui this afternoon, and we've joined them.

The female rapper, who is one of the biggest names in music today, has been a significant drawcard for Bay Dreams.

Heston Taylor, 21, said he couldn't wait to "party with Cardi".

For Chanelle McLeod and Lindi De Klerk, it was their first Bay Dreams festival, and they were excited about having fun with their friends, listening to their favourite musicians.

De Klerk's number one musician on the line-up was Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana "because she's super talented and I've never seen her".