A baby boy has flown to Starship Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a Tauranga home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner of Tauranga CIB confirmed police were investigating an incident at Welcome Bay in which a three-and-a-half week old baby boy suffered serious injuries.

Detectives and police staff could be seen at a house in Arawata Ave most of today. Officers could also be seen talking to neighbours and people in the area.

Turner said police were notified after the baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital, yesterday.

The baby has since been flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland where he remains in a serious condition.

"Tauranga CIB are currently working to understand exactly what has occurred, and a forensic examination at a Welcome Bay address has been ongoing throughout today," Turner said.

Police were unable to provide any further information.

