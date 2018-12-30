Serious crashes have closed lanes on two North Island state highways.

State Highway 1 is closed in the Karapiro area between Cambridge and Tirau.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has asked people to avoid the area and said detours were being set up.

SH1 KARAPIRO - ROAD CLOSED - SERIOUS CRASH - 12:20PM

On State Highway 5, between Taupō and Napier, one lane - the one for heading towards Napier - is closed following a head-on crash.

Police said they were called to the SH5 crash at 12.17pm.

The crash, which happened about midday, was about 15km south of the Rangitaiki Tavern - 50km from Taupō and 50km from Napier - and was reported to have involved two cars.

Two helicopters were being sent to the scene and it was understood at least two people were trapped in the vehicles.