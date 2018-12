A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a train in Christchurch.

Police and emergency services were called to the incident on Colombo St at 10.10am.

They said a person, thought to be a male in his early 40s, had been struck by a train.

The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with what is thought to be critical injuries.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

No others are thought to be injured.