Chief aunty Jackie Clark, of charity the Aunties, has lost her husband Ian.

Clark posted news of his death this morning on Facebook.

Ian died this morning, around 4.30. Thank you to Kiri Jones for being there. He went quietly and quickly. Posted by Jackie Clark on Sunday, 30 December 2018

Jackie Clark, of charity the Aunties, which helps provide the material needs of people affected by domestic violence. Photo / Michael Craig.

It came on the same day as the announcement of an honour for Clark - she was awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to women.

The Aunties helps women affected by domestic violence. It provides for the material needs of people at women's refuges and other support organisations.

Clark first shared news that her husband was seriously ill on December 21. The woman who is always offering to help took to Twitter to ask for help herself, posting: "if you're praying people, please send some".

She later explained her tweet related to her husband Ian's illness.

"Thanks everyone for your kind loving thoughts and words. This is Ian. My beloved of almost 30 years," she said, alongside a photo of her husband.

"He's very very ill right now and I'm hopeful he'll pull through so we can have at least the next few years together.

"I love him with all my heart."

It's been a tough month for Clark, who also had to put her dog to sleep last week.