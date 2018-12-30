Emergency services are attending a car crash in Wairoa this afternoon.

The car crashed just before 2pm on Frasertown Rd/State Highway 38.

​

Central Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager David Meikle said fire crew from Wairoa were attending the crash and were called at 2pm.

Only one vehicle was involved and no one was trapped, he said.

A Police media spokesperson said a passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one patient was flown by rescue helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The driver was transported to Wairoa Hospital with minor injuries.