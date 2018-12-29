Kiwis across the country can expect a warm start to the New Year, but whether they'll also manage to stay dry under the midnight fireworks will vary.

Auckland is the pick of the major cities and can expect fine mid-to-high 20C days in the lead up to New Year's Day, with very little chance of rain on New Year's Eve itself.

"Auckland's probably the place to be if you want to stay dry in the fireworks," MetService meteorologist James Millward said.

"Plenty of sunshine on offer for people up in the North Island. Just maybe some showers on New Year's Day in the ranges to contend with for the North Island."

Advertisement

Wellington is slightly less sunny with the chance of a "few showers" on New Years eve, but still temperatures in mid-20s.

A ridge of high pressure stacked over the northern part of the North Island is responsible for the clear, balmy weather there over the next few days.

"That tends to keep all the rain and cloud further south," Millward said.

Holiday destinations along the east coast of the North Island can, like Auckland, expect picturesque sunny weather to bring in the New Year.

Crowds at Gisborne's Rhythm & Vines should enjoy high 20s for each day of three-day festival, which began yesterday. The East Coast city is forecast to get to 28C tomorrow.

The Bay of Islands is set to be sunny in the mid-to-high 20s with only a slight chance of afternoon showers.

The Coromandel has a "slightly higher risk" of showers in the next few days, but by New Year's eve it should be fine in the mid-20s.

Taupo is likely to be more overcast than the North Island's east coast, with temperatures in the low 20s and possible showers on January 1.

Advertisement

However, a slow moving front over the South Island has overcast skies and showers forecast in many cities in days leading up to the New Year.

Christchurch will be "definitely cloudy with some light rain" on New Year's eve, but can expect temperatures in the high 20's.

Queenstown should expect rain in the coming days, yet temperatures in the mid-20's.

Central Otago is also looking at 30 degrees on New Year's Day.