On any given day in New Zealand there are a number of people wanted by police.

They could be wanted for suspected offending, breaches of bail or parole, failing to turn up at court, or escaping home detention.

Today we profile the 16 offenders listed on the police website's "wanted to arrest" section.

If you can help police find any of these people - contact your local station.

Police advise the public not to approach anyone who is wanted - rather, contact your local station or dial 111 in an emergency and leave the arrests up to them.

Jimmy Wanihi

Age: 34

Likely whereabouts: Christchurch area

Wanted for: parole recall warrant

File reference: 180525/4176

Jimmy Wanihi. Photograph/NZ Police

Nicola Ratu

Age: 28

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: parole recall warrant

File reference: 181220/0685

Nicola Ratu. Photograph/NZ Police

Michaela Rentiul

Age: 29

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: theft, shoplifting, breach of curfew

File reference: 181218/2952, 181218/2958, 181218/2966

Michaele Rentiul. Photograph/NZ Police

Chaz Paekau

Age: 30

Likely whereabouts: Waikato or Whakatane areas

Wanted for: breaching release conditions

Description: tattoo "Cordeyus" on lower left forearm, large mole on back of right forearm

File reference: 181207/486

Chaz Paekau. Photograph/NZ Police

Cheyenne Rawiri

Age: 26

Likely whereabouts: Waikato, extensive links to Huntly and Hamilton

Wanted for: unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and breaching release conditions

Known alias: Cheyenne Hutchens

File reference: 181214/8347

Cheynne Rawiri. Photograph/NZ Police

David Auvae

Age: 37

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm

File reference: 181120/8909

CONSIDERED DANGEROUS - DO NOT APPROACH

David Auvae. Photograph/NZ Police

Jackson Karaka

Age: 25

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding

File reference: 181204/2148

Jackson Karaka. Photograph/NZ Police

Nicholie Wilson

Age: 42

Likely whereabouts: Mid or South Canterbury areas

Wanted for: breach of bail

File reference: 181116/4163, 181116/507

Nicholie Wilson. Photograph/NZ Police

Shane Harvey

Age: 42

Likely whereabouts: Christchurch area

Wanted for: breaching release conditions

File reference: 181201/4846

Shane Harvey. Photograph/NZ Police

Richard Le Comte

Age: 20

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding

File reference: 181122/4101

Richard Le Comte. Photograph/NZ Police

Alexanda Cottrell

Age: 22

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding

Description: tattoo of '15' on right hand

File reference: 181108/8525

Alexanda Cottrell. Photograph/NZ Police

Luke Earle

Age: 38

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: assault, breach of curfew

File reference: 181112/2032, 181113/6383

Luke Earle. Photograph/NZ Police

Koronui Teaurere

Age: 23

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: breach of home detention, breach of intensive supervision order conditions

File reference: 180718/0207, 180827/6345

Koronui Teaurere. Photograph/NZ Police

Rahiri Price Harris

Age: 35

Likely whereabouts: Christchurch

Description: tattoos on both forearms

File reference: 180805/4570

Shannon Morrell

Age: 36

Likely whereabouts: Christchurch or Hurinui District

Wanted for: breaching release conditions

Description: tattooed left forearm

Known alias: Shannon Reid, Shannon Porter

File reference: 180726/4274

CONSIDERED DANGEROUS - DO NOT APPROACH

Shannon Morrell. Photograph/NZ Police

Enzed Norman Beazley

Age: 25

Likely whereabouts: Canterbury

Wanted for: breaching release conditions

Description: tattoo on left hand reading ATMC

File reference: 180119/5914