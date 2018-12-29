Emergency services are responding to a water rescue at Whatipu Beach in West Auckland.

Police received reports of an incident in the water at Whatipu Rd near Huia at 1.30pm.

They have been dispatched, however are not yet at the scene, so have no further information.

It is understood more than one person is involved in the incident.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been dispatched.

Coastguard have confirmed they are also attending the incident.

More information will be provided by emergency services when they have arrived at the scene.

According to marineweather.co.nz there is an 0.8m swell off Whatipu Beach today and 5 knot winds.

The beach is not patrolled by surf lifesavers.

The closest manned beach is understood to be Kare Kare.