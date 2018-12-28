A helicopter is flying to the scene of a serious head-on crash at Omori, beside Lake Taupō.
A police spokesman said one person was trapped in a vehicle with serious injuries, and another with moderate injuries had been extracted from a vehicle.
He said the crash at the intersection of State Highway 41 and Pukawa Rd was first reported to emergency services at 12.10pm this afternoon.
A rescue helicopter is on its way.
In a statement, police asked motorists to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.