A man is in a critical but stable condition at Auckland Hospital after a water incident at Cooks Beach in the Coromandel.

Emergency services were called to Cooks Beach just after 6pm yesterday, after a male, aged in his 30s, jumped into the water and didn't resurface.

He was pulled from the water by an off-duty intensive care paramedic.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances and a Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended, and the man was flown to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said the man remained in a critical but stable condition today.

