A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Johnsonville, Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway One about 3am.

The motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police are investigating reports that the car was being driven in a southerly direction in the northbound lane.

Advertisement

They would like to hear from any person that may have witnessed the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway.

The Serious Crash Unit was called out to investigate the incident.

Wellington Police can be contacted on 04 381 2000, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.