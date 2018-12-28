A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after becoming trapped in a tractor roll accident on Motuihe Island, near Auckland.

Around 1.30pm today Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters went to assist a female patient trapped in a tractor roll accident on the island.

The woman had suffered leg injures in the accident and was flown to Auckland City Hospital after being freed - just before 3pm today.

Two rescue helicopters attended the scene on the island in the Hauraki Gulf.

An Intensive Care Paramedic, an emergency doctor and six fireman assisted in the rescue and provided medical assistance at the scene.