A teenager has been left feeling gutted after his prized motorbike was stolen from a mate's driveway under the cover of night in St Heliers.

University student Simon Winstanley, 19, thought it was a safe area to leave the bike in and is making a desperate plea for his $10,000 gear to be returned.

"It's pretty less than ideal," he said.

"I am really into motorbikes ... I actually have three, two of which I am rebuilding."

Advertisement

However, the stolen Suzuki Gladius was his go-to means of transport and was purchased after years of working summers, weekends and Friday nights.

"I saved every cent that I had earned to buy this stuff," he said.

Winstanley was visiting a mate when the bike was stolen along with his white Dainese D1 jacket in St Heliers.

"I parked my bike in his driveway, completely out of view of the road," Winstanley said.

"You wouldn't know it was there unless you walked up to it."

When he went to leave, the only thing that had been left behind was his helmet.

"At first I thought it was a joke ... it was definitely not a joke."

The Suzuki Gladius was stolen on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

The bike's licence plate was A6TFH and it had distinctive TSS red Baron stickers on it, he said.

The bike was once insured but when Winstanley moved it from Wellington to Auckland he cancelled the policy because it was in storage.

"I had forgotten to put it back on insurance and I was literally going to do it in the next few days.

"It didn't work out, unfortunately."

Winstanley is urging people to call the police if they see anything matching the description of his bike.