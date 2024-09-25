Armed police stationed near Bayfield High School in Dunedin after an email threat was sent to the college.

A 16-year-old Dunedin youth has been charged with threatening to kill after he allegedly sent a threatening email to his girlfriend’s school in a bid to force its closure so she could have the day off.

At 8.17am on Monday Bayfield High School in Anderson Bay alerted police to a threatening email.

The school went immediately into lockdown and more than 500 staff and students arriving at the gates were turned away.

Armed police escorted students already on campus to parents waiting outside.

The school announced it was closing for the day.