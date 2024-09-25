Advertisement
Updated

Dunedin school lockdown: Teen’s boyfriend allegedly behind bomb threat

NZ Herald
Armed police stationed near Bayfield High School in Dunedin after an email threat was sent to the college.
A 16-year-old Dunedin youth has been charged with threatening to kill after he allegedly sent a threatening email to his girlfriend’s school in a bid to force its closure so she could have the day off.

At 8.17am on Monday Bayfield High School in Anderson Bay alerted police to a threatening email.

The school went immediately into lockdown and more than 500 staff and students arriving at the gates were turned away.

Armed police escorted students already on campus to parents waiting outside.

The school announced it was closing for the day.

The Otago Daily Times has published a string of messages between the teen arrested and his girlfriend.

At 8.05am the girl messaged the 16-year-old on WhatsApp saying “It’s so cold”, and “I wanna go to bed”.

The youth replied: “I’ll warm you up” and then “real! I’ll send a ... threat to your school so you don’t have to go”.

The girl thanked him and he replied “of course hun”.

Shortly after the school went into lockdown the girl messaged him again saying: “were you serious we in lockdown”.

Then later: “Thanks, I get to go home - you really pulled through”.

At 1.30pm police converged on a Dunedin property and executed a search warrant.

The 16-year-old was arrested at the address.

Police said the youth had been charged with threatening to kill and would appear in the Dunedin Youth Court.

Further charges had not been ruled out.


