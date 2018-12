Emergency services have rushed to a fatal crash in Palmerston North that has injured five people.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Railway Road and Roberts Line in Milson at 12.35pm.

Police say one person died at the scene.

There are cordons on Railway Road and Airport Drive and diversions are in place.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed five patients had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Two were in a serious condition and three had moderate injuries, she said.

