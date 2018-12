A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in central Christchurch has been abandoned after police had to disband when the fleeing offender's driving became too dangerous.

Police identified a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Tuam St and Fitzgerald Ave.

The offender fled the scene and a pursuit was initiated.

But the pursuit was abandoned after a short time due to the manner of driving of the offender, a police spokesman said.

Enquiries were ongoing.

More to come.