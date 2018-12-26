A New Zealand man has drowned after falling into a rock pool in Australia.

Australian Senior Constable Alistair Parsons said the 27-year-old New Zealand national fell into a rock pool at Zumsteins in the Grampians National Park, Victoria, yesterday.

Parsons said it was believed the incident occurred at MacKenzie Falls just after 5pm.

A witness entered the water and attempted to rescue the man but was unable to reach him.

His body was recovered by Police Search and Rescue shortly before 1am today.

Police would prepare a report for the coroner, he said.