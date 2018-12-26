Police are investigating a claim that a cat was tossed from the window of a car going approximately 100 kilometres an hour on a highway near Dannevirke.

Taylah Mcewen said in a post shared more than 7000 times on social media that she saw the cat being carelessly thrown from the black Mercedes Benz on State Highway 2 on Wednesday evening.

"That poor cat was jumping all over the road with probably a broken back or neck," she wrote.

"Hope karma gets you."

Mcewen told Hawke's Bay Today she still didn't know the cat's condition.

A police spokesperson said they were following lines of inquiry.

If the allegations could be proven, it would be up to the SPCA to prosecute. The SPCA said it had been informed of the alleged incident.