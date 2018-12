A vehicle has plunged into the Tukituki River near Red Bridge in Hawke's Bay.

Police, fire and ambulance were responding to the incident on Kahuranaki Rd about 1.40pm.

It was not confirmed how many people were in the vehicle, but it appeared that all were out of the water, a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were also called to assist, but no further action was required.

