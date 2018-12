A man has drowned at the southern end of Lake Taupo.

Emergency services were at the scene of a reported drowning on Prince of Wales Drive, Tokaanu, near Turangi.

Prince of Wales Drive runs along the edge of Lake Taupo's Waihi Bay.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called about 8.55am and confirmed the man drowned in the lake.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.