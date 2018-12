A man stabbed at a South Auckland address early on Boxing Day is recovering in hospital with moderate injuries.

Police were called to reports of disorder at an address on Wylie Rd in Papatoetoe about 1.30am this morning.

There were no arrests in relation to the stabbing yet but police were speaking to a number of people at the scene last night, a police spokeswoman said.

The man was transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.