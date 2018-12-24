A cash-in-transit van was stood up by armed offenders in the Wairau Valley, Auckland earlier this afternoon.

Waitemata Police said they are investigating the robbery which took place at 1.15pm in the carpark at 3 Link Drive, near the Placemakers store.

In a statement, police said it was believed two male offenders were involved.

"Witnesses have reported that one man remained in a silver Audi station wagon, while the second man presented a firearm at the van staff," police said.

"The Audi was seen heading towards Target Rd. The van staff were uninjured but shaken by the incident."

Waitemata Police appealed for members of the public who witnessed the robbery, or who might have information about it to come forward.

Anyone who was in the carpark or surrounding roads between 12pm and 1.30pm with dashcam footage is also urged to contact police.

"If you can help, please call 09 839 0697," police said.