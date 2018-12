Three people have been injured and a lane blocked after a crash in central New Plymouth.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Devon St West, between Morley St and Cutfield Rd, at 1.30pm.

The westbound lane was currently blocked.

A fire and emergency spokesman said there were three patients, one who had to be cut free from the vehicle.

It's currently unclear how seriously injured the occupants are.