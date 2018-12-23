Campers in the Bay of Plenty have been forced to evacuate amid rising floodwaters in the wee hours of this morning.

Police, firefighters and Bay of Plenty Civil Defence were called to Waihi Beach from 2.50am when campers phoned emergency services due to flooding.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police were helping to evacuate campers from the Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort for about 40 minutes. Firefighters were understood to still be there helping campers at 4am, she said.

It was unknown how many campers were affected but the campground was a popular Kiwi Christmas holiday spot.

The spokeswoman said the conditions involved "quite bad flooding" and the Civil Defence were notified. St John ambulance staff were also called but later stood down.

She said there were concerns at the rising river levels and "there was concern the river was going to flood".

