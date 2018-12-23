It was a special Christmas dinner for the homeless community in Auckland last night.

Fried chicken, ham, roasted vege and a few cheerio sausages were served up by volunteers from Sunday Blessings, an organisation that puts on a meal for those in need every Sunday night outside the library in downtown Auckland. Jason Burton-Miller, who said he was not homeless but had "fallen on hard times", donned a Santa hat for the occasion as he dug in to the meal.

And it wasn't just hot food on offer.

A group called Orange Sky were also there, with their converted van that gives the homeless a hot shower and a washing machine to use to clean their clothes.