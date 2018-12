Police are now is a position to name the man who died in a crash on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga, early yesterday morning.

He was 31-year-old Tarandeep Deol, of Tauranga.

Police said in a statement they extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

Emergency services attended the crash on Te Puna Rd about 4.30am yesterday where it was reported a car turned over in a large drain.

The second occupant, a 34-year-old man, was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.