A police dog is receiving treatment at a veterinary clinic after being stabbed during an incident in Parua Bay, near Whangarei, this morning.



Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at a Parua Bay home just before 6.30am.



A resident had discovered an unknown man in the house, armed with a knife and packing items into a suitcase.



The man was still at the house when police arrived, and resisted arrest.



During the ensuing struggle, the man stabbed a police dog in the head two times.



The dog has been transported to a local veterinary clinic, and is reported to be in a serious condition.



A 30-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and will face a number of charges.