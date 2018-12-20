A Marlborough man who died after his plane crashed at Raglan was an experienced pilot "who didn't suffer fools".

Peter Cree, 64, of Marlborough and 33-year-old Louey Sandlant from Tasman both died after the light plane they were in crashed in the mudflats of the Kaitoke Estuary, opposite Robertson St, about 3.20pm on Monday, December 17.

The pair had flown from Blenheim and were heading to Auckland.

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the crash. It's unclear who was controlling the plane at the time or what caused the crash but locals who witnessed it describe the plane carrying out "an unusual manoeuvre" before it crashed to the ground.

Raglan locals are today holding a memorial for Sandlant, while a friend of Cree's has spoken of a man "who called a spade a spade".

Matamata pilot Peter Ryan had known Cree for at least the past five years and had also taught his 20-year-old son to fly.

He said he'd spoken to him about two weeks ago when Ryan talked to him about renewing his pilot licence.

However, the request never went any further as the licence still had a bit of time on it and then the crash happened on Monday.

Ryan said Cree was in good spirits, "his usual buoyant self", at the time.

He described him as "a very colourful sort of a dude".

"He was a smart businessman, he knew how to make a bob. He didn't suffer fools gladly. If he thought you were jagging him around or giving him a hard time he would get right into you. He was as straight as a laser beam."

However, when asked what his business was, Ryan said he had no idea.

"He was a bit of mystery man. He'd never ever tell you what he did but he was very fluent in Chinese apparently ... he'd just laugh at you say 'ha ha ha nothing to do with you dude'. He'd always call you dude.

"He had a good sense of humour when he wasn't giving you a hard time, he was a good guy."

Renewing a pilot licence involved getting a medical and a flight check - carrying out basic flying skills of an airplane.

Peter Cree's aircraft lies crashed on the mudflats in the Kaitoke Estuary in Raglan on Monday afternoon. Photo / File

He was shocked and surprised to see Cree was involved in the crash.

"He was no idiot. It surprised me that it happened but that's life isn't it, things happen to people for whatever reason. It's very easy to say 'oh well it looks like they were doing something with the airplane' but you don't know whether that's the case or not."

Ryan also taught Cree's 20-year-old son to fly. He started off in gliders and now also had his private pilot's licence.

"He was moving up with through his licences. I was fearful that it was the boy in the crash, because he's a hell of a nice kid. A very skilled little operator of an airplane. He impressed me as a pilot and as a person."

He described Cree's wife, Caridad Apas, as "lovely".

"She's a lovely lady, eh, got a personality to burn. Always happy and enthusiastic. I really enjoyed their company. And the [son] followed suit. I just hope they're okay."

Apas hit the headlines after the Kaikoura earthquake when her food truck, Wheely Wild Food, became a hot spot for motorists diverted off the destroyed State Highway 1 and onto SH63, in the Wairau Valley.

She was nearly forced to close but the NZ Transport Agency eventually had a change of heart and contributed two-thirds of the $15,000 cost to keep her in her position.

Asked whether the tide swamping the plane's wreckage after Monday's crash would hamper the CAA investigation, Ryan said it would have made it difficult but not compromised it.

"It always makes it difficult but I wouldn't say it compromises it because they're very, very experienced at accident investigations. They're trained to do it ... they know what they're looking for. "

How the wreckage was found and how far parts of the plane were scattered would all help build a picture of the plane's impact and travel path.

Meanwhile, Raglan friends of Sandlant have organised a memorial for the keen pilot and pirate at 3.20pm today - exactly five days since his death.

"If you feel moved to gather & place flowers for those who passed in the plane crash we will gather at 3.20 down the track end of East St today, Bring your gumboots & children dress them like pirates," the friend posted on Facebook this morning.

The Sandlant family have been approached for comment. The Cree family cannot be reached at this time.