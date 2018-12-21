Those planning on BBQ-ing their way through Christmas Day had better be prepared - there is a high chance it is going to be wet.

And the lead-up to Xmas Day won't be much flasher either.

The summer scorchers enjoyed earlier this week will be a distant memory from now through to after Christmas Day, with widespread cloud and showers - some heavy - predicted.

That cloudy and rainy weather would be seen over most of the North Island with cloud and showers also around the majority of eastern parts of the country.

Lisa Murray from Metservice said a low to the side of the North Island could bring some heavy showers - most likely at night.

"There will be some decent places but there is not going to be long periods of sunshine all weekend," Murray said.

The less than festive weather this weekend will continue for most on Tuesday - with much of the country having to wait until mid to late next week for summer sunshine to resume.

Top place to be on Christmas Day looks to be Nelson, which could have a high of 24, light winds and sunshine.

"Nelson is going to be great Christmas Day with perfect barbeque weather," Murray said.

"You will also get the barbeque done in Wellington and Christchurch but the weather in those parts won't be quite as nice as Nelson."

This weekend, in the lead up to Christmas, will also be cloudy with showers, especially after the sun and heat most experienced midweek.

"If you are in Auckland or north of it this weekend the weather won't be great," Murray said.

Morning cloud is expected Sunday but it will fine up. Monday will see some cloudy periods and showers but not constant or heavy.

Murray urged New Zealanders travelling around Christmas to stay up to date with weather through the Metservice app.

"There will be those driving around the break and there is likely to be weather warnings," Murray said.

"With the app, you can plan trips around the weather and if there is a severe weather warning a banner pops up on your phone."