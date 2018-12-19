Parts of Hamilton's main street are closed as seven fire appliances and police cars have converged on the scene in response to an emergency fire incident.

A firefighter told the Herald a fire has broken out in level 7 of the Westpac Building near the corner of Victoria St and Alma St.

It is understood it started in an air conditioning unit.

Office workers have been evacuated and are spilling out on to the street.

Firefighters are still investigating and want to make sure the fire is out.

Victoria St is closed between Bryce St and Collingwood St, which is likely to cause headaches for evening commuters.

Hamilton Police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw confirmed Victoria St near the Claudelands Bridge was closed but could not confirm whether police were assisting with a fire, crash, chemical spill or electrical fault.

Emergency services outside the Westpac building in Victoria St this afternoon.

Police and fire communications centres were either too busy or could not say what the incident was.

A witness told the Herald workers had been evacuated from law firm Tompkins Wake and were standing outside.

Electricity Distribution Company Wel Networks had also arrived at the scene.