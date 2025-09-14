Advertisement
Fraud, bats, John Oliver: Looking back at Bird of the Year controversies as voting begins - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki is here to take us through the history and future of the competition, and why we should care.

International campaigns, a Russian vote-tampering scandal, and an imposter taking the win, there’s one election that New Zealanders have taken very seriously.

No, it doesn’t involve politicians... or even human beings.

For two decades, the public has pored over more than 80 native birds, and one controversial bat, to crown

