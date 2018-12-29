There's no shortage of events for Kiwis to truly farewell 2018 – and welcome in 2019 – in style.

Music festivals, family-friendly events and celebratory fireworks displays are set to wow many of us.

If you're still undecided what you will be doing on the big night, here is the Herald on Sunday's pick of events for ending the year with a bang.

Music/festivals

• Rhythm and Vines, Gisborne, from 2pm Saturday, December 29-6am Tuesday, January 1

• Rhythm and Alps, Wanaka, from 2pm Saturday, December 29-noon Tuesday, January 1

• Northern Bass at Worsfold Farm, Mangawhai, December 29-31

• Highlife New Years Eve at The Wharf, Northcote, from 6pm-2am, featuring live acts, DJs, dancers and fireworks

• SO / NYE rooftop party at So Hotel, Customs St, Auckland, from 9am-3am featuring DJs and house act Otosan

• Kiwi chart-toppers Salmonella Dub Soundsystem perform at the Papamoa Beach Tavery from 7pm

• Ready to mingle singles are invited to the Auckland Single's New Year's eve party at the Remuera Club, Auckland, from 7pm

• AUM New Year's Eve Festival at South Head, west of Auckland, fearuing creative art, workshops and music

• Wondergarden festival at Auckland's Silo Park, from 2pm-1am, including the likes of Katchafire, Ladi6 and Cut Off Your Hands

Look up

SkyCity in central Auckland will be the place to be to truly see 2019 dawning with a bang.

The casino will again be unleashing a firestorm of fireworks – as well as a laser show – when the clock ticks over to midnight.

And if battling traffic to and from the CBD for the show isn't your ideal way to prepare for the show, the display will be visible from landmarks across Auckland.

The fireworks will be one of the highlights from SkyCity's Federal St street party.

From 8pm, popular artists Jupiter Project, Jetski Safari, Tomorrow People, Annie Crummer, Ria Hall and Bella Kalolo will be performing on stage. Then from 12am-1am, DJ Lance Savali will be laying down the beats.

Family friendly

Wondergarden festival at Auckland's Silo Park.

• SkyCity's Federal St street party from 5pm (with bands starting at 8pm)

• Otehei Bay NY Eve party, Paihia, from 6pm-1am featuring bands, dancing, fireworks and million dollar views of the Bay of Islands

• New Years Eve in the Square, Palmerston North CBD, from 6pm-midnight featuring live acts, including the cast of Sussical the Musical

• Wellington's Whairepo Lagoon, Frank Kitts Park, from 8pm-midnight featuring fireworks (including a 9m display for those who can't make it to midnight), food trucks and live entertainment

• Rotorua GLO festival, Rotorua Village Green, from 4pm-9.45pm; featuring family friendly movie on big screen, a kids disco, food trucks and fireworks

• The Great Lake Taupo Big Bang festival at Tongariro South Domain, from 7.30pm-midnight featuring a kids movie, walks around the lakefront, live music and fireworks display

• And for those who don't over-indulge too much, Ellerslie Racecourse will be hosting its annual New Year's Day raceday on Wednesay from 11am

Anthems

If you're staying in and need an inspiration for tracks to add to you New Year's playlist, try these:

• The Final Countdown – Europe

• New Year's Day – U2

• It's My Life – Bon Jovi

• Funky New Year – The Eagles

• Let's Start the New Year Right – Bing Crosby

• Next Year – Foo Fighters

• Auld Lang Syne – Various versions of this track

• Happy New Year – Abba

• Celtic New Year – Van Morrison

• Countdown - Beyonce

• Joy to the World – Three Dog Night