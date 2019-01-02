Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what you need to know for the year ahead. Hosted by Frances Cook.

New year, new me, new money.

The past few years have been unstable, to say the least.

While this has resulted in more than a few politics arguments over the dinner table, it's also thrown the business world for a loop.

Advertisement

Don't be fooled into thinking what happens in boardrooms or parliaments overseas has no impact on you.

It's all crucial for how much you're paid, what happens to your KiwiSaver, and whether you're ever able to buy a house.

For the latest podcast I talked to Herald business editor-at-large Liam Dann, and personal finance editor Tamsyn Parker.

We talked about what's on the horizon for issues including your mortgage, your KiwiSaver, and whether the economy is about to tank.

For the episode, listen to the podcast.

If you have a question about this podcast, or an idea for the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

Don't forget to subscribe on the Apple podcasts app iHeartRadio, or Stitcher, to make sure you never miss an episode.