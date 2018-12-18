An investigation into the use of private investigators by Police has revealed that 16 officers gave information to the private investigation firm Thompson and Clark.

Another four officers were undertaking secondary employment with private security firms, Police said in a statement.

The Police review, which began in September following the start of a wider State Services Commission probe into the use of private investigators by government agencies, went back 15 years.

The review identified 16 people who had demonstrated behaviour which requires further

consideration under the Police Code of Conduct. All these instances related to the disclosure of information to Thompson and Clark Investigations Limited (TCIL).

All had been referred to the Professional Conduct group.

The investigation also found four isolated instances of police officers undertaking unauthorised secondary employment with private security companies. Three of these cases were dealt with through an employment process at the time they were identified and a fourth had been referred to the Professional Conduct group.

The Police probe involved eight investigators and support staff led by a senior detective. More than 50,000 documents including emails were reviewed, electronic searches conducted on several million other documents, and 28 individuals interviewed.

The investigation considered interactions with all external security consultants, with a focus on TCIL.

The key findings were:

• The vast majority of police interactions with external security consultants in the period considered are consistent with police policy, procedures and values.

• No evidence was found that police engaged, tasked or directed any external security consultants to undertake surveillance (whether lawfully or unlawfully) on behalf of police.

• No evidence was found of criminal or corrupt behaviour by police staff.

Public concerns were also been raised about police interactions with TCIL regarding their contract with Southern Response Earthquake Services. The investigation found no evidence of any impropriety by any Police employee in relation to interaction with TCIL, Southern Response or any individual during that enquiry, and no evidence that police were surveiling clients of Southern Response or having TCIL do so, Police said.