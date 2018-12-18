A Spanish city was in for a treat when a group of Napier students performed an impromptu kapa haka in Barcelona.

Hundreds gathered to watch the students from St Joseph's Māori Girls' College on tour in Europe, perform the kapa haka with waiata and poi.

A video of the performance shared on Facebook last week has gone viral, with more than 11 thousand reactions, 4000 thousand comments and 358,000 shares.

Thousands in Barcelona gathered to watch the girls from St Joseph's Maori Girls' College, who performed a collection waiata while in tour in Europe. Photo / Facebook

Many commented on the post, praising the girls for their amazing performance.

"Absolutely awesome. Thank you for giving us at home in New Zealand the opportunity to enjoy your beautiful voices and harmony. Enjoy your tour," one person commented.

Another wrote: "Watching from Illinois USA, proud of you all ladies!! Hawke's Bay gal here. You are all fantastic & representing NZ with such pride. Your audience is very engaged by your performance!! Much Aroha."

"Ngā Mihi beautiful wahine for representing Aotearoa in Europe! You did us proud! God bless the rest of your trip and keep safe," a person said.

The group of students have since continued their tour, performing in many places in France including Lourdes, Lyon and Paris.

They are currently in London where they spent an evening with Ngāti Rānana at the New Zealand High Commission.