Visitors to Rainbow's End had their thrills temporarily killed when a power outage affected much of the Auckland theme park this afternoon.

One person reported being on the Gold Rush ride when the power cut happened around 2pm.

The ride stopped and they and others had to be moved off it.

Another visitor reported watching many people having to get off other rides after the outage hit.

Rainbow's End chief executive Karen Crabb said the outage hadn't affected all of the park, but a lot of it.

"As a precaution we stopped the rides until we got the power back up and running."

Crabb estimated the outage lasted about 15 minutes and didn't require the park to be fully evacuated.

The park's entertainment team was tasked with amusing the visitors while crews carried out checks.

She said there were no safety concerns.

"Everything went as per it should have."

The cut comes weeks after thrillseekers had to be evacuated off Rainbow's End's rollercoaster after it stopped near the highest point.

About 15 passengers were escorted off the Corkscrew Coaster on November 18 after a back-up safety mechanism caused it to stop during the incline.

A subsequent check found there was no fault and the rollercoaster was back up and running within 45 minutes.

The park's roller coaster also stopped mid-ride in January 2015, when it overheated and stalled for about 10 minutes near the highest point before restarting.