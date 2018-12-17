Emergency services are responding to reports of a light plane crashing into the harbour at Raglan.

A police spokesman told the Herald they were called to the incident at 3.24pm.

He said there was currently limited information but Fire and Emergency New Zeland and St John are also attending.

A pilot escaped with minor injuries after a light plane crashed at the Raglan Airfield in 2016.

The aircraft crashed on landing and went through a fence, suffering "material damage.

And another light plane crashed into the water and sunk off Raglan Beach on Boxing Day 2014.

The incident, involving a Piper Cherokee, happened 100m off the beach which was packed with holidaymakers.

Police said it appeared the plane's engine cut out just after take-off and the pilot was attempting to make it back to the airstrip.

Three people onboard the aircraft were injured during the incident.