Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will deliver her final post-Cabinet press conference of the year this afternoon at 4pm.

Ardern is expected to make an announcement, and also be asked about her Christmas and summer plans, and reflections on the past year.

The House is sitting tomorrow, when the Child Poverty Reduction Bill and the Children's Amendment Bill are expected to pass their third readings.

The final sitting day is Wednesday.