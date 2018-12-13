Heavily armed police outside an elderly couple's house in the Christchurch suburb of Somerfield are part of the investigation into the killing of Shayne Heappey.

Police this morning confirmed the Stanbury Ave crime scene investigation was part of an ongoing homicide inquiry.

Heappey, 25, died in Christchurch Hospital on Saturday night after he was dropped off with serious injuries.

Residents of Somerfield's Stanbury Ave had seen armed police guarding a cordoned-off house since early yesterday afternoon.

They said the police presence had really picked up in the last hour - with the road being closed off and a tent erected outside the property.

The home was believed to belong to an elderly couple.

A woman, whose house backed on to the property, said she did notice what now seems like some suspicious behaviour on Saturday.

She saw some strange people on her driveway, who immediately left when they spotted her.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said police and forensic specialists were currently carrying out an investigation into the Stanbury Ave house.

Another property in Russley's Oakhurst Place, would also be investigated today.

Parnell said police were making good progress with information supplied by the public but asked anyone who had further information to come forward.

Phone Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.