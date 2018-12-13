Police divers have called off their search for missing fisherman, Peter Koziol today due to unsuitable weather conditions.

The Police National Dive Squad, along with the search and rescue team were spotted with rubber rafts under the Waipawa River Bridge this morning.

However, it is understood that due to thunderstorms in the ranges last night, it is "too swift" for them to undergo any search today.

But the search and rescue team are continuing to comb the river for any sign of the angler.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old, from Palmerston North was last seen by friends on Sunday.

But it is understood members of the public last saw Peter by the Waipawa bridge on SH2 around midday Monday with his vehicle, a Blue Ford Falcon, registration ZG4508.

The vehicle has now been recovered by Police from this location.

A police spokesman said Peter is a bald Caucasian man who wears glasses.

"He may have a blue backpack and full-body (up to armpits) brown PVC waders on."

They said his intention was to fish toward the intersection of the Waipawa and Tukituki rivers and return to Palmerston North.

Since news broke of his disappearance yesterday, police have received a number of calls from the public who believe they saw Koziol on the river on Tuesday.

They have concerns for his whereabouts and are continuing to urge the public to contact them for any sightings.

Yesterday, the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter spent an hour-and-a-half searching 5km either side of where the Tukituki River meets the Waipawa River.

Trust general manager, Ian Wilmot said yesterday the river was "very high after the rain that's fallen in the last day or two and very discoloured".

Koziol is believed to have been a keen fisherman and a regular customer at Hunting & Fishing New Zealand's Palmerston North store.

Anyone with information or sightings of Koziol or his vehicle, a blue Ford falcon, registration ZG4508 was urged to contact Hawke's Bay Police on (06) 831 0815.