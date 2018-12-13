There have been lengthy jail terms for three men convicted of charges stemming from the death of Kinloch man Scott John Henry on July 20 last year.

On August 20 this year a jury in the High Court at Hamilton found Whakapumautanga "Cookie" Clarke 25, guilty of 48-year-old Henry's murder and aggravated robbery.

In the High Court at Rotorua today Justice Sarah Katz sentenced him to life imprisonment on the charges. He must serve at least 17 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Clarke's accomplices Cody Griffin, 25, and Daniel Chase, 22, were also jailed, Griffin for 10 years, nine months and Chase for eight years and one month.

The Hamilton jury found Griffin not guilty of murder but guilty of Henry's manslaughter and of a related aggravated robbery charge.

Chase, who'd been acquitted of the murder or manslaughter charges, was given a lesser sentence of eight years and one month on the aggravated robbery charge he was found guilty of but has a minimum non-parole period of four years and two weeks' imprisonment.

Whakapumatanga Clarke (left), Daniel Chase, and Cody Griffin were sentenced in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Griffin has no minimum period of imprisonment because he had already been issued with the first of a three-strikes warning, which makes him ineligible for parole.

In the case of each convicted man this related to taking Henry's backpack which evidence pointed to containing drugs and cash.

The verdicts came at the end of a two-week trial during which witnesses recounted how the trio had gone to Henry's Whangamata Rd home, Kinloch, on the outskirts of Taupō. Within 30 seconds of their arrival a shot rang out.

Henry's son told of finding his father lying prone with blood coming out of his mouth. He dragged his father inside.

He told Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon during the trial he had a "fair idea" his father was dead.

He admitted he was aware his father dealt in methamphetamine and marijuana but kept them away from his children.

Before sentencing began Justice Katz told those in the near-capacity public gallery she knew tensions sometimes ran high at sentencing.

She emphasised she was aware murder victim Scott John Henry's family were deeply grieving and that supporters of the men in the dock were there to offer them aroha, however she urged those on both sides of the case to respect the mana of the court.

Pointing out the heavy security presence, she said she sincerely hoped officers wouldn't have to take any action.

She warned anyone who did interrupt proceedings would be removed and may be unable to return for the rest of the proceedings.

A victim impact statement from Henry's mother, Jan Henry, read to the court described her loss as unbearable and something she will have to endure for the rest of her life.

She told of the wonderful father and uncle he was to his children, nieces and nephews. She acknowledged she was aware her son dealt in drugs but that did not diminish her anger and feeling of being bereft at losing her first-born child.

"I had the privilege and honour of being his mother for almost 50 years before he was senselessly and cruelly taken from me, the emptiness will remain until the day I die.

"He was the most amazing son there will forever be an empty chair at our table when our family celebrate birthdays and Christmas together," Mrs Henry said.

"He died violently and needlessly, it haunts me whether he knew her was dying as he lay on the wet ground on a stormy night."

She said she had found it very offensive Mongrel Mob members in the public gallery at the August trial in the High Court at Hamilton, smirked and passed.

"These people are not part our community, they have chosen not to live in our community and live by the standards we do.

"They will serve their time and go home and take up their lives, Scott will never go back to his family - never ever."

Thanking her for the statement Justice Katz described it as very powerful and moving noting she had received others which all emphasised what a loving, caring father and family member he had been.

Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon argued for a minimum period of imprisonment be no less than 17 years for Clarke who would automatically be sentenced to life imprisonment for Henry's murder.

His lawyer, Max Simpkins, did not take issue with that however he asked the judge take into account the remorse Clarke had expressed in a letter to the court and through him, as defence counsel.

"It may not mean much to them at present but he is remorseful, has apologies for the trauma he has caused the Henry family," Simpkins said.

He outlined how Clarke had started smoking cannabis when he was 9, and had been expelled from school for smoking it. He had turned to anti social behaviour which included growing cannabis with his father. He had left his culture behind him, depriving himself of the positive aspects of that culture.

Opening his submissions Chase's lawyer, Bill Lawson, said he pointed out for the benefit of the public what he would be saying wasn't an attempt to excuse his client's offending but was intended to emphasise his level of culpability.

When Chase had gone to Henry's property he didn't know the firearm taken there was loaded, in a letter to the court he had shown genuine remorse and insight into his offending.

He pressed for a six- to seven-year period of imprisonment as opposed to the 10 years the Crown sought.

For Griffin, John Munro argued for a eight-and-a-half to nine-year starting point when his sentence was determined saying he hadn't been the one to pull the trigger of the gun that felled Henry.